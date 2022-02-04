Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Muhammad Azhar Akram, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Balochistan, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Qamar-uz-Zarnan, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposalof Government of Balochistan, with with immediate effect and until further orders.