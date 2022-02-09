UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday issued a notification for the appointment and transfer of senior officials.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Jahanzeb, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, who is presently posted as Joint Secretary Establishment Division, has been transferred and posted as OSD in Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Ms. Atiqa Mahmood, a BS-19 officer of the I'aliistan Administrative Service, who is presently posted under the Punjab Government, has been directed to report to Establishment Division immediately and till further orders.

>