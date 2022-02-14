Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Monday notified transfers and postings of high rank officers

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Lt. (Rtd) Muhammad Baloch, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Balochistan; is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for posting as Deputy Director (BS-18), under Interior Division, for a period of one year with immediate effect.

He will report back to Government of Balochistan after serving the FIA for a period of one year. The period served in the FIA by the officer will be excluded from the calculation of mandatory period of serving twelve Govt of Balochistan.

While Taimoor Ehsan has relinquished the charge of the post of Section Officer (OMG/BS-17) in this Division.