UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Monday notified transfers and postings of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The federal government on Monday notified transfers and postings of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Lt. (Rtd) Muhammad Baloch, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Balochistan; is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for posting as Deputy Director (BS-18), under Interior Division, for a period of one year with immediate effect.

He will report back to Government of Balochistan after serving the FIA for a period of one year. The period served in the FIA by the officer will be excluded from the calculation of mandatory period of serving twelve Govt of Balochistan.

While Taimoor Ehsan has relinquished the charge of the post of Section Officer (OMG/BS-17) in this Division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Police Federal Investigation Agency Post From Government

Recent Stories

Six killed, woman injures in clash

Six killed, woman injures in clash

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Coordinating Effor ..

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Coordinating Efforts to 'Protect' Ukraine With B ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to hoist national flag on off ..

Commissioner directs to hoist national flag on official buildings

3 minutes ago
 Fire in Southern France Kills 7 People - Interior ..

Fire in Southern France Kills 7 People - Interior Minister

5 minutes ago
 UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

5 minutes ago
 Algeria ex-energy minister gets 20-year jail term ..

Algeria ex-energy minister gets 20-year jail term for graft

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>