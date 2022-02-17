Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ms Sidra Annar, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted in Islamabad Capital Territory under Interior Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Capital Development Authority on deputation basis with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile Ms Anem Sajid Malik has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/PAS) in Establishment Division.