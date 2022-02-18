UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ms.

Humera Azam Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Ms. Azra Jamali, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, posted as Joint Secretary, States and Frontier regions (SAFRON) Division, is transferred as Joint Secretary, Privatization Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

