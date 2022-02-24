Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ahmad Arslan Malik, aBS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Narcotics Control Division for posting in Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Gulfam Nasir, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Communications for further posting in National Highways (NH&MP) with immediate effect and until further orders.