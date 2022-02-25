UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The government here on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The government here on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Abdul Jabbar , a BS-21 officer of police service, presently awaiting for posting in establishment division istransferred and his services are placed at disposal of government of Balouchistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Imran Arshad , a BS-20 officer of police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Intelligence Breau , is transferred and his services are placed at disposal of Government of Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Government Of Punjab Government

Recent Stories

PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in distr ..

PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in district Shangla

2 minutes ago
 Rain lashes different parts of country; to continu ..

Rain lashes different parts of country; to continue on Saturday

2 minutes ago
 Two held during crackdown on Sheesha Center

Two held during crackdown on Sheesha Center

4 minutes ago
 DCC meeting held to review pace of work on uplift ..

DCC meeting held to review pace of work on uplift projects

4 minutes ago
 Abdul Razak Dawood inaugurates Healthcare & Engine ..

Abdul Razak Dawood inaugurates Healthcare & Engineering Expo 2022

4 minutes ago
 Northvolt to build third battery factory in Sweden ..

Northvolt to build third battery factory in Sweden

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>