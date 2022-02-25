Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

The government here on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The government here on Friday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Abdul Jabbar , a BS-21 officer of police service, presently awaiting for posting in establishment division istransferred and his services are placed at disposal of government of Balouchistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Imran Arshad , a BS-20 officer of police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Intelligence Breau , is transferred and his services are placed at disposal of Government of Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.