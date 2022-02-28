Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak, a BS-22 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Tahir Rai, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Balochistan, is transferred and posted as National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 with immediate effect and until further orders.