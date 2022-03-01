Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mohsin Hassan Butt, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Balochistan, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ahsan ul Hacl Kayani has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (OMG/BS-18) in this Division.