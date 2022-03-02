Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Farhan Akhtar (OMGIBS-18) Section Officer, Interior Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Inter Provincial Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mohsin Hassan Butt has relinquished the charge of post of officer on special duty (BS-217 PSP) in this Division.