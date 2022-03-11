Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Capt. (Retd.) Mhuhammad Asif, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Capt. (Retd.) Mhuhammad Asif, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, National food Security and Research Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Umar Tufail, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders.