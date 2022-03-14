UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National food Security and Research Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad ldrees Ahmad, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Rashid Government

Recent Stories

Election office opened for Prince Shaukat-ul-Mulk ..

Election office opened for Prince Shaukat-ul-Mulk in Drosh Tehsil

4 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest narcotics dealer

Kohat police arrest narcotics dealer

4 minutes ago
 Zverev crashes out at Indian Wells as Rublev, Swia ..

Zverev crashes out at Indian Wells as Rublev, Swiatek advance

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on Ukraine

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 3% in 8 ..

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 3% in 8 months

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO announces '2022 Silk Roads Youth Research G ..

UNESCO announces '2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>