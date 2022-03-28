Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Muhammad Usman Tipu, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan,presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Muhammad Usman Tipu, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan,presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Ptakistan, presentlyposted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of government of Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders.