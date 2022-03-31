Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Yasir Farhad (OMGIBS-la), awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ghulam Khaliq (OMGIBS-17), awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Defence Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.