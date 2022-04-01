UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Communications for further posting in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Sajjad Ahmed Qazi (OMGBS-18), presently at the disposal of Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), under Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Division, is repatriated and posted as Section Officer, Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

