Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 12:29 PM

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Iram Anjum Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing) is transferred and directed to report to his parent department i.e. Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), with immediate effect

While, Ahmed Shah, a BS-17 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Police, with immediate effect and until further orders.

