Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Adil Saeed, a BS-20 officer of Provincial Planning Service, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, on deputation basis, is transferred and directed to report to his parent department i.e. Planning and Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Adil Saeed, a BS-20 officer of Provincial Planning Service, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, on deputation basis, is transferred and directed to report to his parent department i.

e. Planning and Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, with immediate effect.

While Aftab Alam, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as JointSecretary, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division,with immediate effect.