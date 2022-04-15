UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Dr. Anoosh Masood Ch, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ahmed Shah, a BS-17 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presentlyawaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Police, withimmediate effect and until further orders.

