Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high ranked officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Dr. Anoosh Masood Ch. , a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high ranked officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Dr. Anoosh Masood Ch. , a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Majid Mohsin Panhwar has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19/PAS) in this Division and assumed the charge of post of Deputy Secretary (BS-19/PAS) on the same date in this Division.