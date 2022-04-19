UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group,Muhammad Ahad, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group,Muhammad Ahad, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, Amjad Mehmood Kayani, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Industries and production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

13 minutes ago
 LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

30 minutes ago
 Government to focus on betterment of poor, says Me ..

Government to focus on betterment of poor, says Mehdi

5 minutes ago
 China's star spiker Zhu recovers well from wrist s ..

China's star spiker Zhu recovers well from wrist surgery

5 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87887 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87887 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 PFA disposes off 13,000 liters of defective juice, ..

PFA disposes off 13,000 liters of defective juice, 4,000 kg "paapar"

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.