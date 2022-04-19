Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group,Muhammad Ahad, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, Amjad Mehmood Kayani, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Industries and production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.