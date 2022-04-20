UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhary a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Commerce Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Dr. Shahzad Khursheed, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently postedas Deputy Secretary, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Technology Commerce Government

Recent Stories

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.