Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhary a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Commerce Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Dr. Shahzad Khursheed, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently postedas Deputy Secretary, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.