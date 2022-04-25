Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 01:05 PM
The federal government on Monday issued notification of appointment and transfer of senior officers
According to the notification issued by Establishment Division, Sherbaz Khan Magsi (OMG / BS-18), Section Officer, Finance Division has been posted as Special Duty (OSD) of the Establishment Division immediately and till further orders.
However, Zubair Akbar Yousafani (OMGBS-17 Probationer / Trainee), who is currently posted at the Secretariat Training Institute (STI) for the 44th Special Training Program, has been dismissed from the office.
Management Group, under Rule 5 (2) of Government Servants (Application for Service and Post) Rules, 1966, with immediate effect.