Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Monday issued notification of appointment and transfer of senior officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday issued notification of appointment and transfer of senior officers.

According to the notification issued by Establishment Division, Sherbaz Khan Magsi (OMG / BS-18), Section Officer, Finance Division has been posted as Special Duty (OSD) of the Establishment Division immediately and till further orders.

However, Zubair Akbar Yousafani (OMGBS-17 Probationer / Trainee), who is currently posted at the Secretariat Training Institute (STI) for the 44th Special Training Program, has been dismissed from the office.

Management Group, under Rule 5 (2) of Government Servants (Application for Service and Post) Rules, 1966, with immediate effect.

