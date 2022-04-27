Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mohammad Jamil, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaitingposting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Finance Division,with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Dr. Anoosh Masood Ch, has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS18/PSP) in this Division.