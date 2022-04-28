UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mohammad Jamil,Flt. Lt. (Rtd) Muhammad Khalid Khattak, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division until further orders.

While, Ms. Aqsa Munir (OMG/ BS-17/Probitioner), awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

