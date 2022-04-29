UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 12:14 PM

The federal government Friday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Usman Akram Gondal has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19 /PSP) in this division.

