Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Establishment Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP), on deputation basis, initially for a period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.