Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Dawood Muhammad Bareach, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, is assigned current charge of the post of Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.