UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:28 PM

The federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Member, Federal Land Commission, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Member, Federal Land Commission, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Mohibullah Khan Mandokhail, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in National Highways and Motonvay Police (NH&MP), under Ministry of Communications, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

