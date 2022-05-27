Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The federal government on Friday notified transfer and posting of two high-rank officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Imran Raza, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Federal education and Professional Training Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Mehr Shahid Zaman, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and his services are placedat the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.