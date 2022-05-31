UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 10:18 PM

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of two high-rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of two high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Shah Jehan, (BS-19/SG/Acting Charge) presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Defense Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad, on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, for a period of three (03) years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Haider Munawar Cheema (OMG/BS-I8), presently at the disposal of Prime Minister's Office is directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Capital Development Authority Government

