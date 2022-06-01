Govt notifies transfer posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of two high-ranked officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Aamir Sohitil Langrah, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Islamabad, on deputation basis, for a period of one (01) year and seven (07) months, till 23-12-2023, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Naila Baqir, a BS19 officer Pakistan Administrative Service has assumed the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary in this Division.