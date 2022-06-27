UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,Sheeraz Nazeer, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Intelligence Bureau (TB), transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Faisal Tehseen, a BS-19 officer of the Postal Group, presently posted at Pakistan Post Office Department, Islamabad, transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Police Pakistan Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

2 hours ago
 Seven terrorists killed by security forces in Nort ..

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.