Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division,Sheeraz Nazeer, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Intelligence Bureau (TB), transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Faisal Tehseen, a BS-19 officer of the Postal Group, presently posted at Pakistan Post Office Department, Islamabad, transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further orders.