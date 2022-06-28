Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Samad Talib (OMG- BS-18) Section Officer, Industries and Production Division was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat, on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of two (02) years with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Humaria Ahmad has been made the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) (BS-22/PAS) in this Division.