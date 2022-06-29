Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Waqar-ud-Din Syed, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and and his services are placed at the disposal of of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ali Ahmed has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this Division.