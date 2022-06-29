UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Waqar-ud-Din Syed, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and and his services are placed at the disposal of of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ali Ahmed has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this Division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Post Government

Recent Stories

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

23 seconds ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

50 minutes ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

2 hours ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.