Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking of officers. According to a notification of Establishment Division, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Group, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, presently posted as Special Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-2l/PSP) in this Division.