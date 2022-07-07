UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking of officers. According to a notification of Establishment Division, Ashfaq Ahmad Malik, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service, presently at the disposal of AGP Office, is transferred and posted as Chief Finance and Accounts Officer (CF&A0), Inter Provincial Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Waseem Mukhtar, has assumed the charge of the post of Additional Secretary (BS-21/PAS) in this Division, the notification said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Post Government

More Stories From Pakistan

