Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking of officers.

According to a notification of Establishment Division, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently-awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), on deputation basis, for an initial period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further Order.

While, Suleman Sultan Rana, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in National Police Bureau (NPB), with immediate effect and until further orders.