Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday issued a notification for the appointment and transfer of senior officials.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, Muhammad Tahir, a BPS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Climate Change Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), on a deputation basis, for an initial period of three(03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further Order.

