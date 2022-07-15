Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday issued a notification for the appointment and transfer of senior officials.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, Khurram Shahzad Warraich (BS-19/Acting Charge/Secretariat Group), presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Aviation Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Zafar Iqbal, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted at the disposal of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), on deputation basis, is directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.