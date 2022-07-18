UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday issued a notificatiion of transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, Mrs. Nasira Batool Jafri, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Defence Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Nimra Khan has relinquished the charge of the post of Section Officer (OMG/BS-18) in this Division.

