Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday issued a notification of transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, Haider Ali (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division is posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in this Division.

While, Sumera Rafique (OMGIBS-18), Section Officer, Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty, Establishment Division with effect from 01.08.2022 to 09.06.2023, to study Economic Development at the Boston University, USA, Hubert H. Humpluey Fellowship 2022-23.