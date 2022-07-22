Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday issued a notification of transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashood Ahmad, a BS-22 officer of Secretariat Group presently posted as Special Secretary, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Aminullah (OMG/BS-18), presently at the disposal of President's Secretariat (Public), is repatriated and posted as Section Officer, Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.