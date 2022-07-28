UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking of officers.

According to a notification of Establishment Division, Shafeeq-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service, presently at the disposal of AGP Office, is transferred and posted as Chief Finance and Accounts Officer (CF&A0), Planning Development & Special Initiatives Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hammad Shamimi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

