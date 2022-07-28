Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking of officers.

According to a notification of Establishment Division, Shafeeq-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service, presently at the disposal of AGP Office, is transferred and posted as Chief Finance and Accounts Officer (CF&A0), Planning Development & Special Initiatives Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Hammad Shamimi, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.