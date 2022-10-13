UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Dr. Hira Annwar (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, Establishment Division is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of National school of Public Policy, on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of three years.

While Dr. Javed Humayun, a BS-21 officer of Economists and Planners Group, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

