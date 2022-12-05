Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Qutubuddin, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, of the Petroleum Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Waqar Paris Shah, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, currently posted as Director (Establishment), AGP Office: Islamabad is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Division, Islamabad on a deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, for three (03) years with immediate effect and until further orders.