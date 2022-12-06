Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Shahid Bashir (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, States and Frontier Regions Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division for further posting at Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), on standard terms and conditions of deputation, for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-19/PAS) in the Establishment Division.