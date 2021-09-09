UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Transfer, Postings Of High Raking Officers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:22 PM

The federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Arif Anwar Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently waiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, National Commission on the Status of Women, with immediate effect and until further orders while, Muhammad Khalid a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, under Section-10 of Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification.

