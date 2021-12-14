Govt notifies transfer, postings of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Usman Yaqub Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Communications Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While,Wagar Ali Khetran, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Defence Division, with immediate effect and until further orders. .