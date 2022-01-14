Govt notifies transfers, postings of officers

The federal government on Friday notified transfers and postings of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified transfers and postings of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Usman Sarosh Alvi, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Dharmoon, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.