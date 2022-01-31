Govt notifies transfers, postings of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government on Monday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Monday notified transfers and postings of high-ranking officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Khalida Bashir, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of National school of Public Policy (NSPP), under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and posted as Director General, Secretariat Training Institute (STI), under Establishment Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, for a period of two years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Ali, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.